Staffordshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to the collision on Walsall Road in Great Wyrley, which involved a grey Vauxhall Crossland car and a black Yamaha motorbike at around.

The air ambulance was several among emergency service teams called to the scene near the junction with Wharwell Lane, just after 7.40am.

The seriously injured rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by road after receiving treatment at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the scene while the rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A police spokesperson said: "The driver of the car stayed at the scene to help us with our enquiries. She was not injured.

"The road was closed while officers carried out an examination of the scene. It was reopened at 4pm.

"Officers are urging witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

"Call us on 101, quoting incident 123 of 6 February, or message us using Live Chat on our website."

Walsall Road was closed for around eight hours yesterday after the crash

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene, while West Midlands Fire Service sent a crew from Bloxwich, who joined Staffordshire colleagues from Cannock,

Firefighters performed first aid before handing the injured motorcyclist over to paramedics.