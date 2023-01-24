Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Much-loved football club in running for national award

By Thomas ParkesCheslyn Hay & Great WyrleyPublished:

A much-loved football club which prides itself in inclusivity and helping those in need has been shortlisted for a national award.

Chair Keith Hardy, Daisy Babb, Spencer Thomas, both age 11 and vice chair Jo Thomas.
Chair Keith Hardy, Daisy Babb, Spencer Thomas, both age 11 and vice chair Jo Thomas.

Wyrley Juniors Football Club, in Cheslyn Hay, is in the running to be named Community Club of the Year alongside two others.

It comes after youngsters and volunteers at the Long Lane site came together through poppy fundraisers and donations of hot meals to lonely people.

Keith Hardy, chairman of the club, said: "There's over 100 volunteers at the club and I'm really proud of them and our young people as well – they way they've thrown themselves not only into football but into helping others off-field as well.

"We very much emphasise here that 'football is for all' so we recognise anybody, of any ability, should be able to play. And for us, it's not just about winning it's really about the taking part."

Mr Hardy said the club had been nominated for its work in the Sport and Recreation Alliance's Community Sport and Recreation Awards this year, with the winner being announced at a ceremony in Twickenham on March 17.

Wyrley Juniors has organised a poppy initiative in which more than £2,000 was raised for the Poppy Appeal, whilst more than 100 or so fish and chip meals were delivered to elderly and lonely people on New Year's Eve.

"People could nominate others to receive the meal and our young people, our players, delivered them with the help of their parents," he said. "It's nice to see the smiles on their faces for what is very little cost to us, in reality, and the fact the people see someone with a smile on their face too – especially if they're lonely and old – is great."

The club, which has already won two Football Association (FA) Community Club of the Year awards, have a youth committee involved with litter picks as well. Wyrley Juniors also has two autistic teams and is planning to introduce down syndrome sessions.

Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News