Great Wyrley care homes go back to school for the day

Waters Edge Care Home and Lakeview Care Home, Great Wyrley, enjoying a back-to-school day

Alpha Health Care organised the special day at its Waters Edge and Lakeview care homes.

The Alpha back-to-school day saw staff donned in school uniform-themed costumes and a day of activities, including a school sports day.

Residents also enjoyed a traditional school dinner menu, including some old favourite dishes of spam fritters and school dinner cake.

From left, Jane Holmes, Abbie Bullock and Tracey York

The afternoon activities were topped off with a very special visit from 60 of the pupils from Lower Farm Primary School, who came to the care homes to sing a selection of hymns.

Shelley Eggison, care home manager at Lakeview Care Home, said: “It’s been such a wonderful day, staff dressed in school uniforms and we even had an appearance from our Alpha Mascot - Alfie the Alpha Dog - who brought so much joy to the residents faces.