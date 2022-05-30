Village ready to celebrate with big carnival return

Dawn Boulton, Sally-Anne Ashford, Sally Cook and Laura Whitehouse get set for the Great Wyrley Carnival

Residents in and around Great Wyrley have been working hard to put together a series of events to bring the community together to celebrate carnival after two years of being unable to run the event due to Covid restrictions.

The festivities kicked off over the weekend with a scarecrow walk, with houses putting up scarecrows for people to find and to tick off their list, an event which first started in 2020 during the first Covid lockdown.

Festival organiser Sally-Anne Ashford helped to start the scarecrow walk and said it was one of the events which made the carnival special.

She said: "When we were in the first lockdown and realised we wouldn't be able to do anything, I instigated the scarecrow festival because it was something that everybody could do at home in their back garden.

"It turned out to be a roaring success because everyone loved the fact that there was something to do and it's one of the things that makes the festival special and we do come together as a community."

The month of carnival activities will see a number of Jubilee events take place to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, plus a full day of activities at the carnival site behind the Star Inn on the A34 on Saturday, June 25.

Ms Ashford said there was a lot to look forward to and a variety of activities to enjoy on carnival day.

She said: "After two years away, we want to come back with a bang and we're putting on events such as a Bake off event in a tent and a number of attractions in the arena, including a strongman competition and dancers.

"There will be a parade through the village with floats and boats which will finish on the field, we'll have a dog show and there'll be lots of food stalls, charity stores, businesses and a fairground down the other end of the field.