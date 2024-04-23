School locked down and two teenagers arrested stopped after reports of man carrying gun

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The area around Rose Hill in Cannock was closed off on Monday afternoon by armed officers from Staffordshire Police after it was reported that a man in 'camouflage' clothing was carrying a rifle in the street.

Pye Green Academy was locked down as a precaution while officers searched the area and stopped two teenagers who had the gun.

The gun was seized from the two teenagers, who were taken home and Staffordshire Police said they would be spoken to about what happened alongside their parents.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A large BB gun has been seized after armed officers searched an area in Cannock today.

"We were called to Rose Hill at 2.50pm when someone told us that a man in camouflage clothing was carrying a rifle in the street.

"Armed officers were sent immediately to carry out a search of the area.

"A local school decided to go into lockdown as a precaution whilst the search was carried out. Officers went there to reassure and support staff, parents and pupils.

"Shortly after, we stopped two teenagers and seized the gun. They were taken home and will be spoken to about what happened alongside their parents.

"We would like to pass on our thanks to the patience and support the public showed in the area this afternoon."