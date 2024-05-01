'Something needs to be done, and quickly' says ex serviceman turned firefighter as he brings anti-knife crime campaign to Cannock and Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Since the last fatal stabbing happened - taking the life of 15-year-old Isaac Brown - concerns continue to brew in the community as residents are kept on-edge in their own streets never knowing where the next attack will come from.

As well as Isaac, 16-year-old Terrell Marshall-Williams lost his life after being stabbed at least eight times in a few moments of extreme violence, and 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth was knifed to death in broad daylight inside a public park.

The ever-present issue has led to parents fearing for their children's lives, who claim they're now unable to let their kids go outside and enjoy their younger years.

And now, a team led by Tipton Watch Commander Craig Tipton, 42, will host an anti-knife crime event in Cannock this weekend, and Wolverhampton 'in the next six weeks'.

Craig started the campaign just under a year ago after noticing the issues worsen, hosting his first event in Litchfield with hardened former gang members aiming to remind teenagers of the dangers that a life of crime offers.

Due to the scheme's popularity he was then asked by West Midlands Fire Service to tour the campaign across the region to provide a pillar of support for locals affected by the current knife-crime epidemic.

The next event will take place in Cannock this Sunday from noon to 2pm at The Chase Gate pub, where over 150 people are expected to offer guidance to teenagers on how to stay out of trouble and avoid West Midlands gang culture.

The team behind it brings together boxers, ex gang-members and community workers in a joint effort to keep the region's youth on the right path.

Watch Commander Craig Tipton of Tettenhall Fire Station

Speaking today, Craig said: "When I realised that not a lot is being done to tackle the issue, I wanted to do something about it.

"I set up the campaign 10 months ago to highlight the issues that face young people, over 200 people came to our first event in Lichfield.

"It was a fantastic day and we really got our voice across, we had youths down that were educated by us and are now thinking twice about falling into a life of crime.

"There's a high volume of knife crime in Cannock, I myself know of two separate instances where one man was chased by a gang armed with knives, and a second instance where a teenager was beaten on the floor."

The event will last for a couple of hours where attendees can listen to personal stories from people directly effected by knife crime and broader issues relating to criminal acts.

As well as Cannock Craig plans to bring the event to Wolverhampton, where just recently 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth was fatally stabbed in a park.

Harleigh Hepworth

Since the horrific stabbing happened a fundraiser was set up with the hope of raising enough money to buy essential bleed kits for the local area which could potentially save lives in future instances.

Brilliant well-wishers raised £870 for the cause, smashing the original £220 target, and according the fundraiser's most recent update the bleed kits have been ordered and will soon be distributed in the local area.

Craig, added: "After seeing that I thought we need to bring people together to help with the issue, and as I have done it in other areas im in a good position to keep going.

"Im going to utilise my watch, volunteers, West Midlands Police and the local council to put a campaign on within the next six weeks.

"Once the venue is sorted then we'll get as many people involved as possible."

Craig went on to say that he hopes to get into schools as he noticed secondary school first years being the most effected by gang culture, and he wants to catch them before they fall into the underworld.

The event in Cannock and Wolverhampton is just the start of the journey, and the former army serviceman aims to tackle knife-crime across the West Midlands hoping to ultimately create a safer place for it's residents.

Craig, added: "The drive started in Stafford, next it's Cannock and Wolverhampton then we'll eventually get to Birmingham."