Two suspects arrested after police find Class A drugs and cash in Cannock
Two men have been arrested after police seized drugs and cash in Cannock.
Published
Officers stopped a man on Wolverhampton Road at 3pm on Tuesday and found cocaine and a mobile phone.
They later searched an address in Cannock where they discovered cash and an incapacitant spray.
A 29-year-old man, from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine) and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.
A 30-year-old man, from the Cannock area, was arrested on suspicion of the same offences.
The pair have since been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries.