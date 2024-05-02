Two suspects arrested after police find Class A drugs and cash in Cannock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers stopped a man on Wolverhampton Road at 3pm on Tuesday and found cocaine and a mobile phone.

They later searched an address in Cannock where they discovered cash and an incapacitant spray.

A 29-year-old man, from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine) and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.

A 30-year-old man, from the Cannock area, was arrested on suspicion of the same offences.

The pair have since been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries.