Prolific shoplifter who took more than £1,000 worth of goods pleads guilty

Kevin Jones took all of the items from different shops in Cannock over the course of April.

The 35-year-old from Cannock took £135-worth of cheese and butter from a shop in Norton Canes, £132-worth of washing tablets, fabric conditioner, air fresheners and chocolate the week after and hundreds of pounds worth of goods across other thefts.

On April 18, a security guard tried to stop him leaving with stolen goods and was grabbed, causing a small cut.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We’ve been working alongside the different businesses involved as part of our investigation into the incidents, leading to Jones being charged with the offences."

On Wednesday, May 2, he appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to 15 counts of theft from a shop and one count of assault by beating.

He has been remanded ahead of his sentencing date at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 30.

PC Connor Ashton, who dealt with the case, said: “We don’t underestimate the profound impact that shoplifting and theft can have on people, businesses and livelihoods.

“I’m glad that we’ve been able to compile the evidence to put Jones before the court and relieve local businesses of his continued offending.

“We’re committed to working proactively with local businesses and retailers to address their concerns, investigate thefts and put a stop to those responsible.”