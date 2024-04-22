Cannock group are 'soroptomistic' in their 70th year

They held their AGM at The Barns, Huntington and appointed Marion Barnett as vice president.

Member Lynne Tuckley has produced embroidery to mark the anniversary which includes the club's history as well as the name of the current members.

In a speech to members Carole Holdcroft said: "As I take on this year as your president I am humbled and so proud of each and every one of you for all your contributions that you make individually to make our club such a success. The theme for the year is be positive and if we follow this we can soar to the sky and reach our goals."

To find out more about the group visit the club’s website at sigbi.org/cannock-and-district, their Facebook page facebook.com/SICannock or email soropscannock@gmail.com.