Town centre regeneration proposals set to be approved by planning committee

An artist's impression of a public open space in the Cannock town centre development plans submitted to Cannock Chase Council

A leisure and cultural hub, refurbishment of the Prince of Wales Theatre, new drinking and dining venues and workspaces are among the ambitious plans for transforming the area bound by Ringway, Church Street and Market Hall.

Cannock Chase Council secured £20m from the Goverment’s Levelling Up Fund in 2021 towards the regeneration project and on Wednesday, September 20, the council’s planning committee is due to make a decision on the outline proposals for the scheme.

The aim is to create a new leisure, culture and workspace area in the north east area of the town centre, replacing more than 40,000sq ft of vacant retail space and former market hall space as well as an “eyesore” multistorey car park facilities.

Alongside the leisure and workspaces the application proposes a replacement retail unit of up to 1,858 sq m, extra care/retirement accommodation providing up to 70 units and a bicycle hub.

A detailed planning application will be considered at a future date if the outline application, which is recommended for approval, is given the green light.

It has been brought to the committee for consideration because the proposals have come from the authority’s economic development department.

But concerns have been raised by TJM Morris Limited, owner of the Home Bargains retail chain.

In its response to the planning application it said: “TJM Morris Limited is committed to Cannock, with existing Home Bargains stores currently located out-of-centre at Vine Lane, and within Cannock town centre on Church Street.

“The latter extends into the application site for the pending planning application, for which we have an existing leasehold until 2072.

"This longstanding commitment has the potential to be undermined by the pending proposals, which will lead to the redevelopment of the existing Home Bargains on Church Street.

“Whilst the design and access statement submitted in support of the application refers to the replacement retail unit for Home Bargains needed to be provided in advance of the closure and demolition of the existing store, this is not guaranteed. Indeed, no meaningful discussions have taken place with the applicant, either before or since the planning application has been submitted.

“This lack of meaningful dialogue is disappointing given that we are a key investor in the town centre.

"The nature of the proposed development, and its phased demolition, has the potential to cause significant disruption for a sustained period.

"This will impact on the trading performance of our store and other existing businesses within the town centre.

“We therefore question the merits of the application proposals currently being advanced, particularly given the current economic climate.

"TJM supports the council’s aspiration to revitalise Cannock town centre, but believes other opportunities could be pursued, that have been designed with input and support from key stakeholders.”

The Home Bargains store is excluded from the area subject to the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process, a Cannock Chase Council spokesperson said.

The authority issued a legal notice in June setting out its intention to acquire 65 parcels of land, all located within the town centre, as part of the regeneration project.

Council leader Tony Johnson said on Thursday (September 14): “The CPOs are ongoing and we’re working hard on that. Potential delays are factored into the process and we have a level of flexibility that allows us to keep moving forward as this type of project is inevitably affected by various situations.

“We’re very committed to the bid, which was started off under the Labour administration and taken through and won by the Conservative administration.

"The ambition remains to have a new hub around the Prince of Wales Theatre and we are very grateful for the money to regenerate our town.”

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “The vision is to create a new series of destinations within Cannock town centre, to replace defunct and vacant retail space.

"Retailing will remain important in the centre but will be scaled back to a more appropriate level to meet local demand.

“The new and enhanced functions will focus on uses through the day and into the evening and be based around leisure, culture and workspace.

"This will diversify Cannock and attract more people and footfall.

“The refurbished and extended Prince of Wales Theatre will be at the heart of the scheme.

"This will include better performance and audience experience and improved facilities.

“New co-workspace and offices will bring people to the town centre. Café, bar and restaurant facilities as destinations and ancillary to the theatre and workspace will bridge and blend the day and night uses.

“The vision also sees much more direct and attractive route into the leisure and cultural area and the wider town centre via a re-made northern gateway from the bus station and Beecroft Road car park, removing outdated highway infrastructure in the form of a pedestrian subway and creating a stepped and terraced piazza into the town at the Northern Gateway. There will also be a landmark café gateway building.