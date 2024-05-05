Bike seized after being found to have dangerously under-inflated tyres

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bike was stopped in the Cannock area in the early hours of Sunday morning by officers from Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit and, after being checked, was found to have no tax and only 4 psi in the front tyre, while the back tyre was described as having less air that a small balloon.

The rider was also found to have no L plates on the bike, which was seized by the officers.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "The rider of this bike in the Cannock Police Area had no tax, no L plates and less air in his tyres than a small balloon, with the front tyre having 4 psi.

"Bikers are vulnerable enough without riders like this.

"We will do everything we can to take them off the road."

The seizure of the bike was made under Operation Lightning, Staffordshire Police’s dedicated operation focusing on road safety.

It aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads of Staffordshire and to disrupt and deter criminals from using the road network.