Councillor calls for better access to defibrillators

Cannock Chase Council Opposition Group Leader Olivia Lyons

There are already defibrillators installed in several locations in the district, which can be used by members of the public to administer vital urgent treatment in the minutes before medics arrive on the scene.

But Councillor Olivia Lyons is calling for more awareness to be raised of the importance of defibrillators, as well as making them more accessible. The opposition group leader put forward a motion at the latest full council meeting, where it received support from members across the chamber.

She said: “More than 30,000 sudden cardiac arrests occur each year outside of a hospital or healthcare setting; sadly, in those circumstances, less than one in 10 people survive. The chances of survival increase if immediate CPR and defibrillation is performed, particularly if this takes place within three minutes.

“Cannock Chase District Council recognises that publicly accessible defibrillators save lives and acknowledges the role the council can play in helping to improve accessibility for local residents. At present, defibrillators are located at the Pavilion in Hednesford Park, the changing rooms at Heath Hayes Park and at the home of Brereton and Ravenhill Parish Council which sits within Ravenhill Park – all of these parks are managed by Cannock Chase District Council.

“A number of the facilities managed by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles also house defibrillators, including three at Chase Leisure Centre, which neighbours Cannock Park, and Cannock Park Golf Course (one is sited externally and two internally at the reception and golf reception), two at Rugeley Leisure Centre (one sited externally and one internally at reception), one at the reception of Fives Pavilion and one within the Prince of Wales Theatre. In addition to this, there is also a number of defibrillators located at the Civic Centre, including one at reception, one on the second floor and one in the Civic Suite.”

The motion called for the council to review locations it managed where there were currently no defibrillators, such as Elmore Park in Rugeley and Cannock Stadium, with a view to funding and putting the lifesaving equipment in place. There were also proposals to provide defibrillator training to council staff working at the locations and launch an awareness campaign to encourage local businesses, community groups, places of worship, social clubs, social enterprise organisations and sports clubs who may have the devices to ensure that they are registered on The Circuit, a national defibrillator network.

Council leader Tony Johnson said: “I think the whole of the council acknowledges the importance of defibrillators in preventing fatalities from cardiac arrests in the district and across the county. I thank Councillor Lyons for bringing this motion and I agree to ask council officers to carry out a review.

“There is a defibrillator at Rugeley Bus Station, but within Elmore Park would be better. I must say however, should any significant spending be required it will need to go to cabinet and full council.