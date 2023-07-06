Parents at Cannock school celebrating campaign victory over crossing patrol body camera

The school crossing patrol outside St Luke's

The school crossing patrol warden outside St Luke's School on New Penkridge Road will now be allowed to use a body worn video camera after Staffordshire County Council relented.

In November 2021 parents joined together in an effort to improve driving standards after concerns about the danger posed by traffic on the busy road, outside the school.

They purchased a body worn camera for their crossing patrol, but days later Staffordshire County Council insisted the school stop using it, stating that its use was a breach of policy.

In response “The Lollicam Campaign” was launched which saw hundreds of parents from the school community lobby the council to find a way for a body worn video camera to be permitted.

County councillors and local authority officers have now agreed to jointly pioneer policies and procedures that would allow the legal recording of roads outside the school.

St Luke's headteacher, Shaun Miles, said: “We are delighted that after some considerable time and work on the part of Staffordshire County Council, we have been given permission to allow our crossing patrol warden to use a body worn camera.

"We are proud to be the only school in Staffordshire currently with this equipment installed and we hope that we can be the forerunner for the rest of the county.

"Already, we have captured valuable footage which will be used by school and will be passed where needed to authorities.

"More than anything else, our priority is to safeguard our pupils and parents who regularly face the challenges of speeding motorists, poor parking and threats which could result in injury or worse.

"Our aim is to ensure that we can minimise risks and safeguard all.”

Parent Becjy Gosling said: "“I’m so thrilled all the obstacles and red tape have finally been overcome and the result is a safer crossing environment for our lollipop lady and of course our children and families. Thanks to everyone who has championed and supported this, the hard work has paid off.”

Staffordshire County Council has been contacted for comment.