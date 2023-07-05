Retrospective permission given for green belt building extensions

Cannock Chase District Council

The extension and alterations to the outbuilding in Holly Hill Road, Cannock Wood, are considered inappropriate development in the green belt.

But members of Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee agreed at their latest meeting to grant retrospective consent for the works after being told the applicant had a “fallback” option after recently securing a Lawful Development Certificate for the inclusion of three potential outbuildings on the site.

Councillor Darrell Mawle said: “There seems to be a bit of a loophole.”

Councillor Mike Hoare said: “It looks like there is not much we can do about it, but I’m reluctantly agreeing. I’m not particularly happy.”

Cannock Chase Council received four objections to the application, for reasons including impact on the green belt, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and trees. Committee members went on a visit to the site before making their decision.

A report to the committee said: “The fallback position granted by a previous Lawful Development Certificate is of sufficient weight to outweigh the harm to the green belt by reason of inappropriateness and effect on openness. Therefore, very special circumstances exist to justify inappropriate development in the green belt.