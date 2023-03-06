Cannock Chase Council agrees £275,000 improvements to Cannock Stadium

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald

The money will consist of £264,100 CIL funding, and £10,900 grant funding secured from the Forest of Mercia.

The revised plan of the works, will include the development of a floated concrete wheeled sports plaza and a learn to ride cycle arena.

Following the Commonwealth Games mountain biking event on Cannock Chase, the Council is looking to build on this legacy.

The local community will be given the opportunity to get involved in cycling and wheeled sports.

The cycling facilities will be available for all to use including local schools and community groups and will hopefully embed the love for cycling at an early age, and in the longerterm improve residents take up of green travel.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, Portfolio Leader for Housing, Heritage and Leisure said “I am delighted that the development of Cannock Stadium is able to progress by using alternative funding available.

“We wanted to link the next stage of the works to the 2022 Commonwealth Games mountain biking legacy and the development of these amazing tracks will certainly do this.”

It is hoped that this phase of the development will be completed by 2024, with further phases to follow.