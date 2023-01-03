Police are asking for help finding the occupants of a car involved in the crash on Longford Island in Cannock. Photo: Google Street Map

Staffordshire Police has released details of what happened following the crash at Longford Island in Cannock on January 1 around 4.10pm, which saw a red Peugeot 306 collide with a blue Ford Kuga.

The force said the occupants of the Ford Kuga had left the vehicle following the crash and got into a red Ford Focus which then departed the scene, with a woman in her 70s, who had been in the Peugeot, being pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

It has now launched an appeal for any witnesses to the crash, with anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage encouraged to come forward on Facebook, Twitter, or calling 101, quoting incident number 558 of 1 January 2023.

It also said that the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been informed due to recent police contact involving the Ford Kuga and the Ford Focus.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a collision on the A5 recently.

"We were called at around 4.10pm on Sunday (1 January 2023) to the Longford Island, Cannock, following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Upon arrival, a red Peugeot 306 was found involved in a collision with a blue Ford Kuga.

"Following the crash, the occupants of the Ford Kuga left their vehicle and got into a red Ford Focus which then departed the scene.

"Sadly, a woman in her 70s, who had been travelling in the Peugeot, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

"Her next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

"A file will shortly be prepared for HM Coroner.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed due to recent police contact involving the Ford Kuga and the Ford Focus.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the Ford Kuga and Focus prior to and after the collision.

"Anyone with any information, or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 558 of 1 January 2023.