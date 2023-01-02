Woman in 70s dies after crash in Cannock

Police were called to Longford Island on the A5 on Sunday afternoon.
Officers found a red Peugeot 306 had collided with a blue Ford Kuga and a woman in her 70s was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.
Formal identification will take place in due course, Staffordshire Police said.
A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at around 4.10pm on Sunday to the Longford Island on the A5 following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
"Officers attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.
"Upon arrival, a red Peugeot 306 was found involved in a collision with a blue Ford Kuga.
"Sadly, a woman in her 70s was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.
"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.
"Formal identification will take place in due course.
"A file will shortly be prepared for HM Coroner."