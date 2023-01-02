Notification Settings

Woman in 70s dies after crash in Cannock

By Lisa O'Brien

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Cannock.

Police were called to Longford Island on the A5 on Sunday afternoon.

Officers found a red Peugeot 306 had collided with a blue Ford Kuga and a woman in her 70s was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Formal identification will take place in due course, Staffordshire Police said.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at around 4.10pm on Sunday to the Longford Island on the A5 following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Upon arrival, a red Peugeot 306 was found involved in a collision with a blue Ford Kuga.

"Sadly, a woman in her 70s was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

"Formal identification will take place in due course.

"A file will shortly be prepared for HM Coroner."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

