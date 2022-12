Storme Evans, 22, has gone missing. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Storme Evans, 22, was last seen near Sankey Road at 1.45pm on Wednesday.

He is described as white with short dark brown hair, and around 5ft 8ins in height and was last seen wearing black clothing.

Anyone who has seen Storme, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 288 of December 28.