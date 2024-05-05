Watch moment police find gun hidden in sock in loft after seeing insulation in suspect's hair

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lomar Turner, 28, was arrested after cops swooped at his home in Handsworth, Birmingham, on November 27 last year.

It was several minutes before the door was opened and officers found a nervous-looking Turner with bits of polystyrene and insulation in his hair.

Their attention was immediately drawn to the loft as the hatch door was lined with polystyrene.

A search inside revealed two loaded and viable firearms in a black pouch, with one in a white sock.

The gun that was inside a sock. Photo: SWNS

Officers also found multiple bags of cannabis with a street value of over £2,000, several thousands of pounds in cash, multiple sim cards, two machetes and an axe.

Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a licence on the day his trial was due to start.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property at Birmingham Crown Court.

Lomar Turner during his arrest. Photo: SWNS

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Constable Leah Williams, from Birmingham Major Investigation Team, said: “Turner was involved in serious criminal activity and any one of those weapons could have been responsible for taking a life or inflicting serious injury.

“There is absolutely no reason or excuse to have weapons like this in anyone’s home or on our streets.

“We continue to act on information to disrupt behaviour like this and take these dangerous people and weapons off our streets.”

Operation Target sees us taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cybercrime and fraud."