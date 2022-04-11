Man and woman left with 'life-threatening' injuries after car hits tree

Rugeley Road. Photo: Google

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and any relevant dashcam footage of the incident, which took place on Saturday.

Police were called at 4.23pm to Rugeley Road in Hazelslade, Cannock, following reports of a one-vehicle collision.

Officers attended the scene and found a black Mini had hit a tree.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service, including the air ambulance, also attended the scene.

The passenger, a 26-year-old woman and the driver, a 20-year-old man, were both taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with life-threatening head injuries.

They both remain in a critical condition in hospital.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who may have relevant information.

"Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 585 of April 9.