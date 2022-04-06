Great Wyrley Academy gets funding to give pupils free breakfasts

Students enjoying breakfast together

All students can get a free breakfast every day before school, where they can enjoy toasted bagels and a selection of cereals.

Part of a successful bid by the school to the Family Action National School Breakfast Programme, the food is funded the Department for Education and supports schools in England to provide children with a healthy breakfast at the start of the school day.

Research has shown the importance of breakfast in improving children’s performance and the vision of headteacher Ian Moreton and catering manager Lisa Newton is to ensure all students have access to three meals a day.

This means that in addition to a free breakfast, the school offers break time food and a lunch service where students can choose from various options, all of which are covered by the free school meals funding.

Headteacher at Great Wyrley Academy Ian Moreton said: "We know how important good nutrition is for students’ learning and believe that all children should have access to three meals a day. I am delighted that we are able to provide this to give our students the very best start to the day and the optimum chance to learn.”