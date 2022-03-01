Highways worker killed on M6 celebrated stepson's wedding day before his death

Kev Jarvis at his stepson and daughter-in-law's wedding two days before his death

Kev Jarvis had been in his element with his five grandchildren and family at the Oak House Hotel in Cannock celebrating a wedding which had been postponed several times due to the pandemic.

Daughter-in-law Amber Worrillo said the tragedy had sparked a massive outpouring of grief from everyone who knew Kev, who was in his fifties.

She said: "We had the most amazing wedding with Kev loving every minute of it, making everyone laugh who he met.

"We all went for breakfast together on Friday morning and he went to work that night and the was the last we saw of him,

"I will miss his hugs the most, he was the most amazing man, I have never met a kinder man than him in my whole life."

Kev was working for the Highways Agency on the M6 near Stafford at around 5am on Saturday when his was killed after an Audi ploughed into him.

Motorway maintenance workers from across the country posted tributes to Kev on social media within hours of him dying, a JustGiving page was set up by an old friend which broke its £10,000 target within 12 hours. By Tuesday morning the total had topped £14,000.

His wife Julie, stepsons Brett and Dane and five grandchildren are still "in shock" due to the sudden nature of his death.

In a message posted on the fundraising page, Julie thanked people for their donations and messages.

"I obviously knew him inside out and knew what an amazingly good person he was and [it's] so heartwarming to see that all his TM [Traffic Management] family knew the same Kev as me," she said.

"Tragically Kev is not the first but let's make him the last. This has GOT to be the turning point so let's do it for Kev as a lasting tribute. I will join you in whatever way I can. We have lost the best husband, step dad, granddad, friend & colleague...I promise you Kev, it will NOT be in vain. Shine bright & take care all TM workers out there."

Kev Jarvis died on Saturday morning

Amber, 26, from Burntwood, told the Express & Star: "Kev was so much more than a motorway worker, he was a loving husband, great father and an amazing grandfather. He was a friend to so many people around Cannock, no-one would have a bad word to say about him."

When Amber and her husband Brett had twins three months prematurely Kev was a constant support and moved from Cornwall to Cannock to be close to his five grandchildren.

She said: "He would always offer help and would do anything for anyone but he was such a great help during a really difficult time with the twins.

"He would always tell me how much he loved me and whenever he would talk about the twins he would well up because he had been so worried about them."

Kev's pride and joy was his touring caravan which he loved driving around the country with his wife Julie, who he had been with nearly 20 years.

Amber said: "If he wasn't working he would be either with Julie or round our house with his grandchildren who he just loved playing with and making them laugh.

"None of us ever thought anything like this could ever happen, we are so grateful to everyone who has donated and all the money will go to Julie during this awful time."

Staffordshire Police has charged 27-year-old Denis Balaz of no fixed address with causing death by dangerous driving.