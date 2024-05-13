In pictures: Cannock warehouse blaze from flames and huge smoke column to smouldering wreck
Terrifying pictures show the chaotic scenes of a destructive fire that ripped through a Cannock warehouse last week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters from Shropshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands were sent to Super Smart Service on Cley Road in Cannock, Staffordshire, on Thursday morning after plumes of smoke were seen floating above the town.
The thick black smoke decorated the town's skyline and alerted people as far away as Stoke-on-Trent to the dangerous blaze - which took ten fire engines and four days to finally put out.
Thankfully there has been no reported deaths or injuries, but officials can still be seen at the site making sure no further danger comes from the troubling warehouse.
Businesses were made to evacuate and residents were urged to close their windows after the fire broke out at at the parcel centre on an industrial estate in Staffordshire.
Firefighters tackled the blaze near the A460 Orbital Island in Cannock on Thursday morning.
At the time, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started at Super Smart Services – a distribution warehouse “which contains a variety of different materials for delivery”.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, they said: “Fighters are asking all residents to close windows and doors due to smoke and all local businesses to evacuate.”
Videos and pictures of the fire posted to social media show billowing black smoke filling the sky and moving across the area.
Sam Winter, a 32-year-old scaffolder, captured footage of the fire. He told the PA news agency: “I drove out of Cannock Chase to a plume of smoke, so I drove all the way following it to get a video as my mum works across the road from there.”
Distributions solutions group, Super Smart Service, used the warehouse on the Kingswood Lakeside Employment Park as its main office.
The firm works with delivery company giants including Evri, Yodel, Royal Mail, DPD, and UPS, along with household brands like eBay and Amazon.
A statement read: "We are pleased that no one was injured in the fire at the Super Smart Service site.
"As this isn’t our site, we can confirm there has been no impact to Evri's service."
The delivery company also confirmed that two of its trucks, which could be seen parked near to the Super Smart Service Site at the time of the fire, had not been damaged.
The now burnt out shell of the Super Smart Service site is still clearly visible as firefighters carried out the remaining jobs to make the site safe earlier today.
But it was a very different scene on Thursday morning as the skies above Cannock and the surrounding area were filled with thick, black smoke after the fire broke out at around 6.15am, with flames seen shooting out of the ceiling.
Ten fire engines were drafted in to tackle the huge blaze, while Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service warned residents to close windows and doors due to smoke and all local businesses were evacuated.
Two fire appliances including an aerial ladder platform from Telford Central fire station were among those sent to tackle the flames.
Plumes of smoke could be seen travelling for miles, with people reporting sightings from Lichfield, Wolverhampton and even further afield.