The burnt out shell of the Super Smart Service site on Cley Road, at Cannock's Kingswood Lakeside business park, was clearly visible as firefighters carried out the remaining jobs to make the site safe.

It was a very different scene on Thursday morning as the skies above Cannock and the surrounding area were filled with thick, black smoke after the fire broke out at around 6.15am, with flames seen shooting out of the ceiling.

Ten fire engines were drafted in to tackle the huge blaze, while Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service warned residents to close windows and doors due to smoke and all local businesses were evacuated.

The incident was close to the Orbital Island and some roads closures were in place after the fire erupted around 6.15am at Super Smart Services, which contained a variety of different materials for delivery.

Two fire appliances including an aerial ladder platform from Telford Central fire station were among those sent to tackle the flames.

Plumes of smoke could be seen travelling for miles, with people reporting sightings from Lichfield, Wolverhampton and even further afield.

The fire at its peak on Thursday. Photo: @SamWinter_1/PA Wire

The aftermath of the huge fire at Super Smart Services, Cannock on Friday

On Monday morning, the fire appeared to be completely out, with just the burnt out shell of the building on view for anyone driving up, sat next to the large DHL complex on Cley Road.

A fire crew were seen reeling in the hoses which had been used to tackle the blaze, while one police van was visible on the entranceway to the site, with an officer inside to direct people away from the entrance.

Members of Staffordshire Fire Service were clearing up days after the fire

A van from Staffordshire Police was visible on site

Staffordshire Fire Service and Super Smart Services have been contacted for a comment.