Care home residents have a blast in their own Winter Olympic Games

Resident Anne MacDonald aged 89, loved the snowball throwing game!

Residents at three Staffordshire care homes - Wheaton Aston Court in Stafford, as well as Tudor House and Windsor House in Cannock - are supporting Team GB in their quest for medals in Beijing this month and enjoying competition with each other along the way.

In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home.

Resident Freda Manning going for gold in the tabletop curling event

The home’s Magic Moments Club Coordinators then created a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Resident Anne MacDonald, aged 89, said: "I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age."

Residents Jennifer Morgan aged 85 and Marjorie Brownlee aged 93 with their medals

The residents reminisced on their memories from previous Olympics, with their favourite moments being Torvill and Dean winning gold for their legendary Boléro ice dance in 1984 and Eddie the Eagle winning hearts for his ski jumping in 1988, despite finishing last.

They are also exploring Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

88-year-old resident, Dennis Easy, laughed: "It’s so exciting, I didn’t know I had it in me, I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have."

Resident Margaret Allen with the residents' Olympic torch

Ryan Wall, Manager at Wheaton Aston Court Care Home, added: "Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents who are extremely competitive.