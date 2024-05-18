Plans to turn 'drinking establishment' that became tattoo parlour back into pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A change of use application, which also seeks permission for expanded food provision, has been submitted by Premier PubCo to Cannock Chase Council for the premises in Wolverhampton Road, south of Cannock town centre.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “It should be noted that the existing premises was previously a drinking establishment prior to its use being varied.

"Proposed upgrade works would be limited to the internal refurbishment of the building.

“The existing building is set-back from the highway and is located to the rear of a private car park area. The change of use of the building does not propose to change or amend any of the existing access arrangements to the building.”

The former tattoo parlour in Wolverhampton Road, Cannock. Photo: Google

It's proposed the site would be open 11am-11pm seven days a week.