What we know so far about fire which tore through Cannock warehouse more than a week ago

Flames were seen coming from Super Smart Service in Cley Road in Norton Canes at around 6.15am on May 9, prompting action from fire crews.

Neighbouring businesses were evacuated while police cordoned off nearby roads as firefighters worked to scale down the flames.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing across the skies for miles as people were urged to close their windows.

The fire tore through Super Smart Service last week

Residents described waking up to the view of "big black clouds" out their windows, whilst a security guard who works near to the fire-hit warehouse described seeing the "whole building in flames".

Firefighters continued to work at the scene over the weekend, with the blaze confirmed as fully extinguished on Monday.

Fire crews worked for days to fully extinguish the blaze

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service previously said planned demolition of the site would take place this week as the cause of the fire was "under investigation".

It however confirmed on Thursday that the reason behind the blaze was still yet to be determined.

Fire chiefs earlier said that no one was injured in the fire.

Dramatic pictures taken the morning after the fire show the devastation that has been left behind

Distributions solutions group, Super Smart Service, used the warehouse on the Kingswood Lakeside Employment Park as its main office.

However, it still remains unclear what has happened to the deliveries which lay inside the building at the time of the fire.

Pictures show the devastation left behind as a result of the blaze

The firm works with delivery company giants including Evri, Yodel, Royal Mail, dpd, and UPS, along with household brands like eBay and Amazon.

An Evri spokesman earlier confirmed the blaze had "no impact" on its services.