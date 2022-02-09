Cannock's new health and wellbeing app goes live

The app

Cannock Chase Can is now available to download from Google Play and the iPhone App Store to smartphones in the district and beyond.

The free app offers support and advice to users on topics including healthy eating, physical activity, money management, sleep and mental wellbeing.

To get started users are invited to answer a series of “wellness statements” and register to complete their own “wellness wheel”, which shows their current strengths and where they can take steps to improve other aspects of their lives.

They can take on challenges such walking and cooking recipes, spin a “reward wheel” when they complete a task, monitor their success, collect virtual trophies and share their progress online to inspire others.

Senior members of the council were told at their cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the app had gone live.

Council leader Olivia Lyons said: “As councillors we all have a duty to go out and promote the app.”

Cannock Chase Council has worked with Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (IHL), which runs leisure services across the district, as well as partner organisations and community groups over the past 12 months to develop the Cannock Chase Can programme.

Residents can find out more about Cannock Chase Can throughout February when council officers and IHL representatives visit supermarkets, community venues and schools across the district.

Councillor Valerie Jones, portfolio leader for community engagement, health and wellbeing said: “Cannock Chase Can will help you improve your health and wellbeing in a fun and friendly way.

“I would like to thank the local community for the support they have given throughout the development stages of this app. This feedback has helped to shape the final version of the app and its future potential.”

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, leader for housing, heritage and leisure, said: “The council recognises that there are many factors which influence our wellbeing and we hope that this new app will help users to find out how to improve the areas of life that matter most to them”.

“Users can keep their Wellness Wheel moving by regularly completing challenges which will in turn show progress and highlight areas of wellbeing that need improving. This is a great visual tool to help keep users motivated throughout their wellness journey”.

Community groups, businesses, organisations and individuals are also invited to submit challenges and rewards for app users. Challenges can be put forward through audio and video clips, step by step instructions or a web link.