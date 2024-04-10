Drivers warned to slow down near Cannock Chase following recent deer collisions and deaths

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cannock Police officers have put out the warning and are also urging people not to feed any deer, saying it can have "terrible consequences" for them.

It can cause them to catch diseases, increases their dependency on humans and encourages their herds to move closer to the highways and public areas.

Putting out a warning on social media, Cannock Police said: "We're exceptionally lucky to have Cannock Chase practically on our doorsteps and even more lucky to have the wildlife within it, predominately deer.

"We are still urging motorists to slow down whilst travelling through Cannock Chase as there have been a number of collisions reported recently – usually resulting in the deer dying or having to be put down due to its level of injury.

"Another request we have is to not feed the deer.

"This has become more and more common recently and whilst it might feel special – it's not and can have terrible consequences for the deer.

"If you ever hit a deer or locate one injured on the roadside, please call us on 999.

"If a deer is dead on the roadside verge, please call 101. A deer warden will be notified in both cases."