Man charged after police find drugs in van at motorway service station

Police officers from the Regional and Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) stopped a white Ford Transit van at Norton Canes Services on the M6 Toll just after 1pm on Tuesday.

Inside they found 24kg of heroin and 5kg of cocaine.

Stephen Lockley from Liverpool, has now been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

The 38-year-old is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We're continuing to proactively target serious and organised crime across Staffordshire, working with ROCU as part of Operation Target.

"More than 1,000 people have been arrested on suspicion of drug and weapon offences since the crackdown was launched in May."