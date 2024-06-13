Bomb disposal team called to Staffordshire visitor attraction after 'suspicious package' found

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A police cordon is in place outside the Museum of Cannock Chase in Valley Road in Hednesford near Cannock after a package was discovered inside shortly after midday.

Staffordshire Police told the Express & Star that disposal experts were due to attend the scene after a report was made.

"We are currently at the Museum of Cannock Chase on Valley Road in Hednesford following reports of a suspicious package being found inside.

"Officers were called just after midday today - acordon is in place and a number of houses have been evacuated as a precaution. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are on their way to assess the package," the force stated.