Motorists in Cannock facing diversions for ongoing roadworks
Motorists in Cannock will have to use diversion routes as roadworks continue on the Ringway.
There is no access from Beecroft Road and Park Road to Ringway from today(8) for about three weeks due to carriageway structural maintenance and resurfacing work.
Staffordshire Count Council said this section of the programme should be completed by April 24.
Roadworks are also due to start in Church Lane, in Hatherton from Thursday(11). It is anticipated the works will be completed the same day.