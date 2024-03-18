Council leaders visit former power station site to look at ongoing regeneration work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The site is owned by Engie but the power station ceased to operate in 2016.

In June 2021 the four iconic cooling towers were blown down as part of the clearance of the site, coming after six other demolitions in the months before.

Cannock Chase Council leader, Tony Johnson, and deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration and high streets, Councillor Josh Newbury heard of the progress Engie has made since the power station closed in redeveloping the site into a sustainable and innovative neighbourhood.

Examining a map of the former power station site are Cannock Chas Council Leader Tony Johnson, and Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and High Streets, Councillor Josh Newbury.

Planning permission was secured in 2021 for the development of 2,300 new homes, employment space and a school as well as a riverside country park.

Councillor Newbury said: “There has clearly been a huge amount of work going on since the cooling towers came down in 2021.

The leader and I were excited to hear about the progress made, to see the vast site in person and to learn about the plans being put in place for the future.

“The redevelopment of what is one of the largest brownfield sites in the West Midlands into a new community with space for businesses and a new all through school is fantastic news for

the people of Rugeley and all those who will be making the town their home in the coming years by moving into one of the 2,300 homes that will be built.”

An Engie spokesperson said: “We are delighted with the progress of the transformation of the Rugeley Power Station site into a sustainable and innovative neighbourhood.

"We continue to work closely with the stakeholders and the community and hope to have a long-term presence on site through a potential battery storage project.”

.