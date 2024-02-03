Home Office gives council £175k to cover cost of accommodating asylum seekers in hotel
Cannock Chase Council has been given more than £175,000 by the Government to cover the cost of asylum seekers staying in a hotel while their claims are being processed.
Plus
Published
A hotel was opened in the district in November 2021 to provide temporary accommodation for people seeking asylum in the UK.
On Thursday the district council’s cabinet was asked to give permission to spend £175,500 funding allocated to the authority by the Home Office in relation to the costs associated with the operation of the hotel and dispersed accommodation housing asylum seekers in the area.
A report to the cabinet said: “Costs have been incurred across several areas of the council and this funding will be used to reimburse those areas.