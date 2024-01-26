New housing development and this week’s other applications

Plans have been submitted to South Staffordshire District Council to build 52 homes on land north of Pool View, Great Wyrley.

If the development is approved it would include 12 affordable homes, the application form stated. Public open space and a wildflower meadow are also proposed for the site.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “The application site forms an allocated site in the South Staffordshire Council Site Allocations Document.

"The proposed housing mix will help to deliver current and future housing needs within the authority area and satisfy market requirements.

“The site is well connected to Great Wyrley, adjacent to existing residential development, and within walking distance of the local primary school, services and facilities.”

Below are other planning applications published or validated by Staffordshire councils in recent days

Stafford Borough Council

24/38641/TWT: TPO (Tree Preservation Order) 7 1972: Two Cedar – fell, to be replaced with Beech at 6 Firs Close, Stafford, ST17 0DW

24/38648/T5N: TPO 557 2012: Ash and Elder – cut down at Tall Trees, Highlows Lane, Yarnfield, ST15 0NP

24/38659/TCA: Moddershall Valley Conservation Area: Two Pine – reduce top by 30-40% at The Cottage, Mill Lane, Moddershall, ST15 8TF

24/38635/NHPD: Rear extension- total length beyond rear wall of the original dwelling 5.9m, maximum height 3m and eaves height 3m at 21 Franklin Drive, Blythe Bridge, ST11 9TN

24/38621/LDCPP: Replacement of single glazed windows with double glazed windows of the same or similar appearance at Broughton Parish Rooms, Eccleshall Road, Wetwood, ST21 6NW

24/38609/TWT: TPO 129 1983 and Trentham Conservation Area: Three Holly (G1) – fell due to safety concerns on land at Park Drive, Trentham

23/38525/HOU: Conversion of existing carport to habitable space and first floor side extension over. Addition of porch to the front at 46 Post Office Lane, Moreton, TF10 9DR

23/38519/HOU: Proposed demolition of existing single storey double garage and store room and replacing by building single storey oak framed orangery, games room, gym and sauna , gaming room and utility room at Worston Hall, Worston Lane, Stafford, ST18 9QA

23/38523/HOU: Two storey rear extension and dormer windows at 13 The Redlands, Stone, ST15 8PX

23/38503/HOU: Side and rear extension to both the ground and first floor at 30 St Michaels Mount, Stone, ST15 8PZ

23/38570/HOU: Proposed demolition of existing outbuildings, proposed gym and first floor office/studio at Elmfield, Green Lane, Whitgreave, ST18 9SR

23/38430/FUL: Erection of new detached bungalow including off-street parking on land adjacent to Brandon Walk, Stone

23/38434/FUL: Removal of condition 11 (fencing and gates) and variation of condition 2 (plans)on application 21/35062/FUL (change of use of land for a private Romany Gypsy site for one family, siting of no more than two mobile homes and four touring caravans and the construction of a day room) at Sandybank, land at Radmore Lane, Gnosall, ST20 0EG

23/38398/FUL: Full planning to include retrospective permission for one tipi and one shepherds hut and one new tipi and one new shepherds hut for use as holiday lets and associated works at Batchacre Hall, Shay Lane, Shebdon, ST20 0PX

23/38393/HOU: Erection of a conservatory to replace the existing measuring 4.1m by 4.7m at 1 Bower Lane, Etchinghill, Rugeley, WS15 2QX

23/38484/HOU: Remove existing fence and replace nearer the boundary/footpath at 20 Creswell Farm Drive, Tillington, Stafford, ST16 1PG

23/38378/LDCPP: Lawful Development Certificate – proposed replacement windows and doors at 9 Groundslow Mews, Winghouse Lane, Tittensor, ST12 9HL

23/38379/COU: Change of use from commercial property to a residential dwelling at 1A Edward Street, Stone, ST15 8HN

23/38347/HOU: Proposed single storey rear extensions at Lightwood, Barn Bank Lane, Mosspit, Stafford, ST17 9HF

23/38313/FUL: Proposed erection of detached dwelling on garden land at Springcroft, Hartwell Lane, Rough Close, ST3 7NG

23/38244/HOU: Proposed two-storey side extension at 61 Lamb Lane, Stone, ST15 0HJ

23/37834/FUL: Construction of polytunnels for the production of soft fruit on land off Knightley Road, Gnosall

Cannock Chase District Council

CH/23/0415: Retrospective application for the erection of a rear ground extension and conversion of garage and car port to habitable space at 57 Sandy Lane, Cannock, WS11 1RN

CH/24/018: Prior approval for the erection of a rear extension at 130 Green Heath Road, Green Heath, Cannock, WS12 4AU

CH/24/019: Non-material amendment to application CH/19/289 (demolition of existing house and erection of replacement four bed detached house, detached garage and vehicular access to housing development at rear of site) to replace existing plans with amended plans to show alterations to site layout including amendment of patio tiles, boundary fence, additional car parking space, further drainage and removal of chimneys at 71 Old Penkridge Road, Cannock, WS11 1HY

CH/24/017: Advertisement application to replace two non-illuminated projecting signs, replace two non-illuminated fascia signs with two non-illuminated curved fascia signs, replace two non-illuminated fascia signs with two internally illuminated fascia signs, replace one non-illuminated ATM surround, installation of vinyl decal signage to windows and replacement of statutory signage at 3, Brook Square, Rugeley, WS15 2DT

CH/24/014: Erection of a single storey side and rear extensions, first floor rear extension and new pitched roof to existing garage at 27 Old Penkridge Road, Cannock, WS11 1HX

CH/24/015: Two storey side and rear extension, construction of activity garden room and canopy and construction of caretaker flat accommodation at 37 Holly Street, West Chadsmoor, Cannock, WS11 5RU

CH/24/012: Erection of two storey block containing two two-bed flats at 37 Ironstone Road, Cannock, WS12 0QB

CH/24/006: Erection of a two storey side and rear extension with part single storey extension at 22 Sankey Road, Cannock, WS11 6DT

CH/24/013: Proposed new toilet and wash-up block at Cadet Training Centre, Cannock Chase, Rugeley, WS15 2UG

South Staffordshire District Council

24/00033/FUL: Six two-bed new cabins for holiday accommodation. Each cabin will have a floor plan of 32m2 at Red Lion Inn, Bun Lane, Great Chatwell, TF10 9BJ

23/01037/FUL: Alterations to existing building at Granary Farm, Church Hill, The Compa, Kinver, DY7 6HX

Lichfield District Council

24/00052/FUH: Conversion of existing attached outbuildings and garage into habitable space with replacement roof and erection of entrance porch with new entrance door at Tithe Barn, Church Road, Elford, B79 9DA

24/00017/PNH: Prior Notification: Single storey rear extension projecting 4.05m from the rear wall of the original dwelling and reaching a maximum height of 3.00m and eaves height of 3.00m at 14 Rocklands Crescent, Lichfield, WS13 6DH

24/00003/FUH: Proposed loft conversion with dormer to rear at 10 Beaudesert, Burntwood, WS7 2JD

24/00061/ADV: Installation of replacement fascia signage, glazing vinyl and projecting sign at St Giles Books, 22 Market Street, Lichfield, WS13 6LH

24/00093/FUH: Erection of single storey rear swimming pool extension at Frenchcroft Farmhouse, Wood Lane, Aldridge, WS9 0ND

24/00098/FUL: Demolition of existing timber and brick buildings and erection of single detached five-bed dwellinghouse, detached leisure building, internal wall and creation of new access through existing walled garden, along with associated work and the installation of septic tank at Walled Garden, Elmhurst Hall Farm, Fox Lane, Elmhurst

23/01197/FUH: Erection of first floor side extension and single storey rear extension with new bay windows and porch to front at 43 Gaia Lane, Lichfield, WS13 7LW