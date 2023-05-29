Crematorium donates £12,000 to Cannock charity to help reduce loneliness

Receiving the cheque from Jo Walker Crematorium Manager outside The Museum of Cannock Chase where the members meet every Monday. From left to right: Colin Mann, Philip Sanders, Nita Deacon, Tony Lyons, Leslie Jewkes, Jo Walker, David Causer, Ray James, Bill Read, David Pursall, Barry James, Mick Steventon, Graham Johnson, Bryan Banks.

Cannock Chase Shed, a member of the Men's Sheds Association, is a charity providing a community space where men and women can come together in craft and DIY projects and have an opportunity to connect and converse with others.

The national ICCM scheme, introduced in 2007, has raised over £17 million since its inception to help fund bereavement related charities.

Jo Walker, crematorium manager, said: "We are delighted to donate this substantial sum of money to Cannock Chase Shed.

"On visits to the Shed it is fabulous to see members enjoying each other’s company while being involved in so many creative woodwork projects.

"Members have created everything from bug hotels and bird boxes to benches and planters for worthwhile community projects.

"I meet many grieving people who are experiencing terrible loneliness, they would really benefit from being involved in such a charity."

Jo went on to say: "This donation has only been made possible because families, in those very difficult days following the death of a loved one, have made the selfless decision to consent for us to collect the metals following cremation.

"We understand this is a sensitive subject and we want to extend our gratitude to those families who have enabled this to happen.

"Their consent is vital to the ongoing success of the scheme. We want those families to know that their decision has enabled Cannock Chase Shed to support local people and local projects."

Leslie Jewkes, trustee of Cannock Chase Shed, said: "We are delighted to receive this generous donation from Cannock Chase Crematorium.

"Our heartfelt thanks go to the families who have given their permission for the recycling of metal items, and to the crematorium staff who nominated Cannock Chase Shed.

"We are desperately searching for new premises as we must vacate our current building at the end of the year.

"If we are successful, the building would almost certainly be an older type that could need a great deal of refurbishing and possibly repairs.

"Cannock Chase Crematorium’s recommendation of us, to the ICCM Metals Recycling Scheme will make a terrific difference and enable us to accept suitable premises.

"When we make the move from our current location at The Museum of Cannock Chase, we would like to move to larger premises so we can open our doors to more members.