Full Cannock Chase Council election results with no clear majority

The Staffordshire administration was controlled by the Conservatives going into the election; 21 seats were held by the Tories, with Labour having 12, the Liberal Democrats and Greens having two apiece while Chase Community Independents Group and independents both had one.
There were also two vacant seats which were four in two by-elections alongside the other 15 seats being contested for the first time since 2019.
The full results are: Conservatives with 18 seats, Labour at 17, Greens at 5 and Lib Dems with 1. We understand talks of a coalition may be under way.
Brereton and Ravenhill
Carl Boulton (Lab) 672 ELECTED
Melanie Frew (Cons) 306
Gerald Molineux (Lib Dem) 434
Cannock East (two seats, including one vacancy)
Arlette Carmichael (Green) 142
Melody Donnallie (Green) 142
Tony Johnson (Labour) 739 RE-ELECTED
Gary Millward (Cons) 408
Fred Prestwood (Lab) 622
Cannock North
Paul Carnell (Indep) 126
David Guy (Cons) 268
Richard Jenking (Green) 85
Paula Stanton (Lab) 642 ELECTED
Cannock South
Eloise Cropp (Green) 142
Jeff Hill (Lab) 651 ELECTED
David Hyden 81
Paul Snape (Cons) 537
Cannock West
Natalie Hill (Lab) 537
Val Jones (Cons) 976 RE-ELECTED
Maire Smith (Green) 182
Etching Hill and the Heath
Daniel Foceac (Lab) 470
Carl Harwatt (Green) 149
Mike Sutherland (Cons) 675 RE-ELECTED
Hagley
Kenny Beardmore (Green) 51
Alan Dudson (Indep) 72
Julia Kenny (Cons) 164
David Williams (Lab) 488 ELECTED
Hawks Green
Dale Bilbie (Lab) 456
Adrienne Fitzgerald (Cons) 618 RE-ELECTED
David Green (Green) 146
Heath Hayes East and Wimblebury
Julie Aston (Lab) 547 ELECTED
Stuart Kennedy (Green) 104
Samantha Thompson (Cons) 507
Hednesford Green Heath
Mandy Dunnett (Lab) 598 ELECTED
Laura Harrison (Cons) 408
Ronald Turville (Indep) 106
Hednesford North
Darrell Mawle (Green) 464 RE-ELECTED
Arthur Roden (Indep) 107
Marie Taylor (Cons) 219
Paul Witton (Lab) 416
Hednesford South (two seats, including one vacancy)
Andrea Beach (Indep) 197
Liz Bishop (Green) 464 ELECTED
Mandi Boyer (Green) 388 ELECTED
Chris Harborow (Indep) 170
Bob Heighway (Lab) 319
Phil Hewitt (Cons) 353
Steven Thornley (Lab) 293
Norton Canes
Sean Butler (Indep) 106
Tim Clapham (Cons) 357
Stuart Crabtree (Green) 65
Josh Newbury (Lab) 1069 RE-ELECTED
Rawnsley
Les Bullock (Lab) 135
Andrea Muckley (Green) 715 RE-ELECTED
Thomas Yaxley (Cons) 174
Western Springs
Warren Cocker (Green) 113
David Gaye (Lab) 615
Pam Owen (Cons) 656 ELECTED