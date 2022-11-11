Communities set to be reconnected to buses after service re-instated

More residents will have access to Chaserider services after the reinstatement of a Saturday service

Bus provider Chaserider has announced the return of the Route 62 service on Saturdays as part of work with Staffordshire Police to re-instate buses at weekends to towns such as Cannock, Hednesford, Rawnsley, Hazelslade, Prospect Village, Chase Terrace, Burntwood and Lichfield.

Starting today , the service will provide home owners on the new residents development alongside Milestone Way in Chase Terrace with access to a bus route for the first time, with the 62 arriving six days a week from bus stops on Milestone Way.

Chaserider will also the 60 service up to every 30 minutes from Monday to Saturday, running between Cannock, McArthurGlen Retail Outlet, Heath Hayes, Norton Canes, Chase Terrace, Chasetown, Burntwood, Pipe Hill and Lichfield.

The provider said that, together, routes 60 and 62 will provide up to three buses an hour in the daytime from Monday to Friday between Cannock, Chase Terrace, Burntwood, Pipe Hill and Lichfield.

Dan Flanagan, operations manager at Chaserider Buses, said: “We are really pleased to be able to re-introduce the new Saturday timetable on route 62 along with bringing regular buses to the new housing development off Milestone Way in Chase Terrace.

"Here at Chaserider, we have a great range of multi-journey saver tickets making bus travel a viable alternative to using the car for many journeys and no fumbling for change to pay at the parking meter.

"Go on Get Back on Bus and check out the full range of Multi-journey Saver Tickets at chaserider.co.uk or call 01543 758594 and Save Big Time.”

Keith Myatt, head of business development at Chaserider Buses said: "We are also working in partnership with Staffordshire County Council to bring buses closer to the residents of the new housing development off Milestone Way in Chase Terrace where new bus stops have been sited.

"Service 62 will also serve the bus stops adjacent to Morrisons store making it easier for many people (including elderly customers) to access the store and no longer having to walk to and from Sankey’s Corner."