'Silence' from supermarket after delivery van damages Staffordshire nurse's fence

The supermarket customer service team have been less than forthcoming so far after the accident in which Nicole Clarke's wall and fence was hit as the delivery vehicle reversed into a very narrow space in Rugeley Road, Burntwood.

To add insult to injury, the 63-year-old was in bed with back problems when it happened at around 6pm on Thursday and didn't witness the accident – one of her neighbour's relayed the news to her.

The driver left his details and said she would receive a 'bump card' but he only left his details including name and registration on a scrap of paper with her.

Far from being a bump, the damage cost £250 to repair and needed to be done urgently as she has a large mastiff cross dog which was in danger of getting out at the weekend.

The damage to Nicole Clarke's fence

Nicole said: "I know accidents happen but this was careless in the extreme, as it is a very narrow driveway at the side of my garden and as he reversed on the car park of the old school house adjacent to my property he went into the fence

"It took me until Sunday to get someone out to repair the damage as I have been ill lately and they had to take out the damaged post and panels and install new ones – I was worried all weekend because of the dog, I couldn't leave him in all the time and I was scared he would get out.

"Apparently the protocol is that they leave a bump card if there is an accident but all I have is the driver's name and vehicle registration on a scrap of paper – I gave the details that evening after the accident twice to customer services but haven't heard anything.

"The neighbours have been very supportive, including the resident association chairman and others which has been nice, and at least the damage is repaired but it has left me out of pocket and I just thought there would have been more concern and consideration shown by Morrisons but there has been none so far."

Morrisons has been approached for comment.