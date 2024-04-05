Police 'concerned' for boy, 14, missing from Burntwood
Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" over the whereabouts of a boy who has gone missing from his Burntwood home.
Published
Leon, aged 14, was last seen in the Chasetown area on Thursday wearing a blue coat and black bottoms.
He is described as being 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build.
Staffordshire Police say he has connections in the Cannock area.
The force has issued a picture of missing Leon to help in the appeal.
Anyone who sees him or those with information over his whereabouts has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 513 of April 4.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.