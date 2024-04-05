Police 'concerned' for boy, 14, missing from Burntwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Leon, aged 14, was last seen in the Chasetown area on Thursday wearing a blue coat and black bottoms.

He is described as being 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build.

Staffordshire Police say he has connections in the Cannock area.

The force has issued a picture of missing Leon to help in the appeal.

Have you seen Leon?

Anyone who sees him or those with information over his whereabouts has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 513 of April 4.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.