Cameron Homes celebrates 30 years of building homes

Cameron Homes was set up by Ian Burns in 1994, with the backing of Tara Group owner, Noel Sweeney, with its first two developments, Meadow View in Doveridge and Rake End in Hill Ridware, Rugeley, launching for sale in early 1995. Since then, Cameron Homes has delivered over 130 developments across the region, providing high-quality homes to thousands of families.

During the past 30 years, Cameron Homes has won many awards for not only the quality homes it has built, but also for the culture and ethos it has created for its 100-strong workforce, including the highly regarded Great Places to Work award and multiple NHBC Pride in the Job awards.

The homebuilder, which is part of Tara Group, is well known for the support it provides to local charities, projects and initiatives through The Noel Sweeney Foundation, Tara Group’s charitable trust, which was founded in memory of Noel Sweeney.

Celebrations for the 30th anniversary began in April, with events at current developments including Amber Grove in Kirk Langley, Sutton Park Grange in Kidderminster and Eaton Grange in Swadlincote. This will be followed by a 12-month programme of events, initiatives and charitable projects in the local communities that Cameron Homes operates in.

Ian Burns, founder and director at Cameron Homes, commented: “It’s been a fantastic 30 years during which we’ve seen remarkable growth at Cameron Homes. I’m proud of everything that we’ve achieved – the ambitious projects we’ve delivered, the team we’ve grown and the culture we’ve created in the business.

“During the last 30 years we’ve experienced and seen so many changes in the housing market including the introduction of new technology, the evolving wants and needs of customers and the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly properties, but one thing has remained the same for us – our aim to deliver high-quality homes for our customers in beautiful and desirable locations.”

Guy Bebbington, managing director at Cameron Homes, added: “At Cameron Homes, our values – family, pride, passion and ambition - are at the heart of everything we do. This incredible milestone provides a great opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the whole team at Cameron Homes, past and present, and we’ve got a big programme in place to celebrate our 30th year.

"It also presents the opportunity to look ahead to the future and with many projects in the pipeline across the East and West Midlands, we look forward to continuing to deliver quality homes for our customers for many years to come.”

More details of the celebrations will be announced in the coming weeks. To find out more about Cameron Homes visit www.cameronhomes.co.uk