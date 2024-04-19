Public asked for help to locate missing teenager

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police have put out the appeal to ask for help with finding Leon, who has gone missing from Burntwood.

The force said the 14-year-old had been reported as missing at 11.23pm on Tuesday and has asked for anyone with any information to call 101.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We need your help to find 14-year-old Leon, from Burntwood.

"He was reported missing at 11.23pm on Tuesday, April 16.

"Please call 101 quoting 743 of 16 April with any information."