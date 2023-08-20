Staffordshire green belt land could be built on to extend sewerage works

By Eleanor LawsonBurntwoodPublished: Comments

Severn Trent Water has proposed to build on a patch of green belt land in order to extend and develop an existing sewerage works.

If the application is approved, Burntwood Sewage Treatment Works on Peter's Lane will have extended land, as well as new kiosks and landscaping.

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water Limited said: "The proposed development may not accord with the provisions of the development plan in force in the area in which the land to which the application relates is situated as land lies within the Green Belt. The proposed development affects Public Footpath Hammerwich 18 and 19."

Members of the public may view the submitted application plans and other documents via the Staffordshire Planning web page: staffordshire.gov.uk/planning.

Anyone who wishes to make representations about this application should do so no later than September 8 by commenting online via the Staffordshire Planning web page; by emailing to planning@staffordshire.gov.uk; or, by writing to Planning, Policy & Development Control, Staffordshire County Council, c/o 2 Staffordshire Place, Tipping Street, Stafford, ST16 2DH.

Burntwood
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News