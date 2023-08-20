Staffordshire green belt land could be built on to extend sewerage works

If the application is approved, Burntwood Sewage Treatment Works on Peter's Lane will have extended land, as well as new kiosks and landscaping.

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water Limited said: "The proposed development may not accord with the provisions of the development plan in force in the area in which the land to which the application relates is situated as land lies within the Green Belt. The proposed development affects Public Footpath Hammerwich 18 and 19."

Members of the public may view the submitted application plans and other documents via the Staffordshire Planning web page: staffordshire.gov.uk/planning.