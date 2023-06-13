Staffordshire antiques specialist takes on Solstice Walk challenge in memory of friend

Sarah Williams

Sarah Williams, senior fine art valuer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers, will join fundraisers walking the St Giles Hospice Safari Solstice Walk 10km route on Saturday.

Sarah signed up to the Solstice Walk in memory of Elaine Axton, who passed away in September 2022 aged 72.

Elaine, from Burntwood, was a popular member of the team at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Fradley Park.

“I saw a sign about the Solstice Walk whilst driving to work and decided that it was something I wanted to do in memory of our much-missed work colleague and friend Elaine, who received wonderful care and support at St Giles Hospice,” said Sarah, 50.

Elaine Axton

“We’ve already raised about £400 for St Giles through bake sales at The Lichfield Auction Centre and I felt this was a fitting way to try and boost the total further.

“It will undoubtedly be an emotional event but I’m looking forward to celebrating the lives of people we have lost.”

Safari fancy dress is encouraged for the walk, which starts and ends at Lichfield Rugby Club.

A welcome party launches the event at 6pm, culminating with a Moment of Reflection as participants remember loved ones and bubbles are released into the sky.

The 10k walk around Lichfield starts at 8pm, followed by a celebration at the rugby club.