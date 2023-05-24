£350,000 work set to begin to resurface major roundabout off M6 Toll

The A5195 Burntwood Way roundabout will undergo a two-week resurfacing programme. Photo: Google Street Map

The A5195 Burntwood Way roundabout, at the junction of T6 on the M6 Toll, will undergo a two-week resurfacing programme in June.

As well as resurfacing, the scheme will include reinstating road markings, resettling kerbs, clearing footpaths and gulley cleaning, while crews will also be making the most of road closures to patch defects along Burntwood Way.

Crews will mainly work during the day, but will also be coordinating their works with a planned overnight closure of the M6 Toll junction.

The £350,000 is all part of a £30 million investment Staffordshire County Council is making into the county’s roads over the next two years.

The investment aims to improve major gateways into Staffordshire, and is on top of an extra £5 million to fix highways defects across the county.

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, Councillor David Williams, said: “We know that this roundabout is important to locals, and important for people exiting the M6 Toll at T6.

"This is why we’ve allocated a portion of our £30 million investment into resurfacing this key junction.

“The fact that the roundabout is directly off the M6 Toll has meant we have had to plan this work in very carefully, which is why crews will be doing the work during the day and also taking advantage of closures on the M6 Toll to work overnight.