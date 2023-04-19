Work begins on new goal posts at Burntwood Leisure Centre

Work has begun on new goal posts at Burntwood Leisure Centre

Following the World Café Workshop held in November, Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership secured funding to improve the area.

The new goal posts are currently being erected as part of the development work.

It is the first stage of improvements which will include installing basketball hoops and repainting pitches to make the space more attractive.

Many improvements have already been delivered in recent weeks including a new play area by the entrance and a complete deep clean and refit of the leisure centre interior.

Yvonne James, principal community safety officer at Lichfield District Council, said: “We listened to the concerns from residents, young people and stakeholders at the World Café event which has led to the new goal posts and pitch marking.

"The main role of the Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership is to work with our residents, and our partners to find the best solutions with regards to safety related complaints.

"Burntwood Leisure Centre is a vital community hub and these goal posts are just another step we are taking to ensure the site is safe and accessible for all.“