Classic car fans flock to see vintage vehicles of all shapes and sizes at Staffordshire display

Martyn Anker

More than 30 classic cars dating back to before the Second World War were put on display at Hammerwich Cricket Club on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Online Austin Seven Club, which meets in Burntwood, and attracted motor fans from as far as Wales.

Entry for exhibitors and visitors was free but people were asked to make a voluntary donation to Burntwood Lions.

Richard Meere with his 'Old Speckled Hen'

The classic car display helped to raise funds for Burntwood Lions

Richard Meere, from Chorley, near Lichfield, brought along a 1927 MG 14/40 featherweight saloon, the 'Old Speckled Hen'.

The car was used by the MG factory for promotional purposes, often being lent to journalists for sporting events.

It earned the nickname of 'Old Speckled 'un' because of its unusual paint finish and the nickname evolved into 'Old Speckled Hen'.

Richard, who has owned the car for a couple of years, said: "This is the first time this year I've had the chance to bring it out.

"I've got other vintage cars as well. I've been interested in them since the age of 16. There's a lot of interest in these kind of cars."

Tony Courtney, of Tamworth, brought along his 1933 Crossley Buxton.

Tony Courtney in his classic car

The 81-year-old said: "I've had it for 40 years and I restored it. Most people have never heard of them.

"I've also got other classic cars including an Austin 7 so I'm in the club."

Val Davis came from North Wales to the event, bringing her 1926 Clyno, which was made in Wolverhampton, on the back of a trailer.

Pictured from left, Val Davis, her sister Lyn Cockayne, from Willenhall, and granddaughter Holly Davis, aged eight

She said: "We've had it for about six months. We are visiting family so we decided to come here as well. "It's nice to see a lot of the older cars together. To see they are still on the road is marvellous."

Event organiser Tim Griffiths, from the Online Austin Seven Club, said: "We decided to do the cut off at the Second World War because cars changed massively after the war.

"It gives people with an interest in them the chance to bring their vintage cars along and get together.

Tim Griffiths at the event

Pre Second World War motor vehicles on display at Hammerwich Cricket Club

"Our interest is in Austin 7s but we have welcomed a good range of different cars here."