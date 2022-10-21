Notification Settings

Tireless Burntwood fundraiser and volunteer June Neal dies aged 86

By Adam SmithBurntwood

A big-hearted grandmother who ran a club for people with learning difficulties for 47 years has died.

June with her husband Raymond on their golden wedding anniversary in 2006
June Neal, from Burntwood, also raised money for various charities including the NSPCC, RSPCA, Cancer Research and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

However, her Thursday Club, which met every week at Cannock's St Luke's Church was her first love.

Daughter Tracey said: "Mum was always doing something for someone else and she loved running the Thursday club.

"She ran it for 47 years and made such a difference to those who attended every week.

"She did so many work for so many charities and was also a foster carer so was always giving back."

After decades of raising money for Cancer Research June died aged 86 earlier this month of pancreatic cancer leaving behind three children and four grandchildren.

June's funeral is on Wednesday, November 26 at 1.30pm at Chase & District Memorial Park, Burntwood Way.

Tracey said: "There are so many people my mother helped over the years it is impossible to track them down but everyone is invited to her funeral."

Burntwood
Staffordshire
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

