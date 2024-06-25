Newly refurbished tribute to soldiers executed during the First World War reopens at Staffordshire arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum has unveiled the newly refurbished Shot at Dawn memorial, a tribute to 309 soldiers executed during the First World War.

Shot at Dawn, one of the most iconic memorials at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas in Staffordshire, has re-opened following an extensive refurbishment to preserve it for future generations.

The deteriorating wooden stakes that paid tribute to the 309 soldiers who were shot and later pardoned during the First World War have now been replaced with new posts made from durable, recycled material.

The memorial has reopened and pays tribute to those soldiers shot for "showing cowardice in the face of the enemy"

Work has also been done to improve site drainage, access routes to the memorial, and a new interpretation board has been installed to improve the visitor experience.

Located at the most easterly part of the Arboretum, near to the River Tame, the Shot at Dawn Memorial is the first memorial to be touched by the sun’s rays at dawn.

At its heart is a central statue of a young, blindfolded soldier sculpted by artist Andy DeComyn.

In front of the statue are six conifer trees to represent the firing squad aiming for the target around the statue’s neck.

Behind the statue, 309 posts bearing the names of the shot soldiers are arranged in the form of a Greek theatre to symbolise the tragedy that the events signify.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: “Shot at Dawn is easily one of our most iconic memorials, with many of our visitors regularly remarking on the powerful symbolism at the heart of this tribute to the 309 soldiers from Britain and across the Commonwealth who were executed during the First World War.

"This deep and meaningful memorial vividly depicts a tragic tale, full of lessons that remain relevant to this day.

"We have received an incredible response to our public appeal for funds to help preserve this memorial for future generations, ensuring that the stories of these young men will never be forgotten.”

The memorial had been closed since May 6, just more than 20 years since it was dedicated at the Arboretum.

Repeated flooding events had caused the deterioration of the grounds and posts beyond repair.

In addition to more than 900 donations in response to a public fundraising appeal, nearly 200 volunteers from businesses across the country have supported the restoration project.

To learn more about the Shot at Dawn memorial and to donate to the fundraising campaign supporting the restoration project, go to thenma.org.uk/shotatdawn