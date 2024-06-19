Watch: Site earmarked for £1 billion transport interchange ready for building work

The drone photos, taken by Express & Star chief photographer Tim Thursfield, show the area near the Gailey Interchange and Junction 12 of the M6 which has been set up for the new West Midlands Interchange.

Measuring 734 acres, or 430 football pitches, the site near the A449 and A5 will involve a new logistics hub with a new strategic rail freight interchange next to the M6 and close to the A5 and A449.

The developers Oxford Properties Group and Logistics Capital Partners (LCP) said the West Midlands Interchange will drive economic growth, generating 8,500 jobs, a further 8,100 indirect jobs and 109 acres of new parkland.

The development has not been without controversy - campaigners battled for four years to try and prevent the interchange from going ahead, saying it would destroy the green belt and have a disastrous impact on the environment.